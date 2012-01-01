Your browser is out-of-date.

Swart & Associates Architects
Architects in Pretoria
    The Hills Wildlife Estate Clubhouse
    House Pont
    House Hoffman
    House Swart (Cameron Court Unit 1)
    Moneybox
    Hillside Gate
    One needs passion and energy to promote service excellence in accommodating our clients’ needs and creating good architecture.

    Our passion for architecture goes back to 1979, with the establishment of Blackie Swart Architects. The continued energy resulted in our team successfully completing a variety of buildings – ranging from individual homes, apartment blocks and housing schemes to hospitals, factories, shopping centres, industrial buildings and recreational projects.

    Services
    Architectural Solutions Project Administration Interior Design 3D Rendering Marketing innovations Specialized retail installations
    Service areas
    Global and Pretoria
    Address
    242 Lange Street
    0181 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-123467080 www.puzzle.co.za
