Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Urban concept architects
Architects in Pretoria
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Student housing, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Modern houses Reinforced concrete Multicolored
    Student housing, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Modern houses Reinforced concrete Multicolored
    Student housing, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Modern houses Reinforced concrete Multicolored
    +3
    Student housing
    Mixed use development, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Commercial spaces Concrete Grey
    Mixed use development, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Commercial spaces Concrete Grey
    Mixed use development, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Commercial spaces Concrete Grey
    Mixed use development
    Beach house, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Country style house Sandstone White
    Beach house, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Country style house Sandstone White
    Beach house, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Country style house Sandstone White
    Beach house
    Traditional contemporary, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Country style house Stone Brown
    Traditional contemporary
    Farm house revisited, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Country style house Stone Brown
    Farm house revisited
    Modern contemporary, Urban concept architects Urban concept architects Modern houses Concrete Grey
    Modern contemporary
    Show all 7 projects
    Services
    Architectural
    Service areas
    Residential and Pretoria
    Company awards
    All Africa design award for best urban housing recycling
    Address
    Corner Neptune and Buffelsdrift Erasmus rand
    0028 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-123471428 urbanconcept.co.za
      Add SEO element