Electricians Johannesburg
Electricians in Johannesburg
Services

  • 24/7 Emergency Electricians
  • Domestic Electricians
  • Industrial & Commercial Electrician
  • Electrical Compliance Safety Certificate
  • Fuse Board Installation and Repairs
  • Fault-finding
  • electrical Inspection/testing
  • Security Lights
  • Home Wiring Solutions
  • Circuit Breakers repairs

Projects

    Electrical wiring and new installations

    Electricians Johannesburg is a company made up of qualified and experienced electrical technicians. We help homeowners and businesses fix their electrical malfunctions at an affordable fee. Our service provision ranges from installation, repairs, and maintenance of wiring, and appliances such as security lights, circuit breakers, fuse boards, sockets, switches, et al. The company is fully equipped with quality equipment that will not only serve you better but also last longer. Your safety and satisfaction matter a lot, that is why we have a mobile team ready to be deployed in case of any emergencies. We are available 24/7. Give us a call today on +27 011 568 0908. The team will be more than glad to attend to your needs and hand you an Electrical Compliance Safety certificate once we are done.

    Service areas
    • JHB South
    • East Rand
    • Bellevue
    • Randburg
    • City CBD & Bruma
    • Midrand
    • Bryanston & Sandton
    • Roodeport
    • Bedfordview
    • Rosebank
    • Northcliff & Melville
    • Sunninghill
    • Lonehill
    • Fourways
    • Johannesburg
    Address
    11 Graham Rd
    Germiston 1401 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-115680908 www.electricians-johannesburg.com
