Electricians Johannesburg is a company made up of qualified and experienced electrical technicians. We help homeowners and businesses fix their electrical malfunctions at an affordable fee. Our service provision ranges from installation, repairs, and maintenance of wiring, and appliances such as security lights, circuit breakers, fuse boards, sockets, switches, et al. The company is fully equipped with quality equipment that will not only serve you better but also last longer. Your safety and satisfaction matter a lot, that is why we have a mobile team ready to be deployed in case of any emergencies. We are available 24/7. Give us a call today on +27 011 568 0908. The team will be more than glad to attend to your needs and hand you an Electrical Compliance Safety certificate once we are done.