Jahne Du Plessis Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Port-Elizabeth
    Jahne's passion for Decorating began at a early age. His love for Interior Decorating and Decor developed through his mother, whom he assisted with installations and fabric choices for curtains and upholstery. Jahne believes in good quality workmanship, attention to detail designs that are practical and, ultimately, beautiful. His love for nature ads to the overall look and feel of his designs, creating a relaxed and flowing style. His experience combined with ongoing formal education in this field, leaves him sensitive to his 'Clients' needs and he works with the utmost of confidence with any colour palette. Jahne decided to take on a new venture and started an Online Store. In the Online Store he sells imported and designer furniture, decor and accessories and offers custom made services. 

    Services
    • Interior Decorating
    • Spatial Planning (drafting of floor-plans)
    • Custom Made Furniture & Decor
    • Online Store
    Service areas
    • Port-Elizabeth
    • South Africa. International
    Address
    13 Gabriella Crescent
    6001 Port-Elizabeth
    South Africa
    +27-738888593 www.jdpinteriors.co.za

    Reviews

    dicymelo.p
    I have a very bad experience with the store,. their customer service is non existant, I have paid a couch and it was not delivered and I requested a refund and I have sent numerous emails and no one responds, I call them almost on a daily basis Jahnes number just rings he doesn't pick it up , ive sent him whatsapp messages as well he doesn't respond to them. I regret buying from JDPInteriors. I paid for something that io don't have months later and i'm struggling to get my money back.
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: August 2017
