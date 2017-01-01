Jahne's passion for Decorating began at a early age. His love for Interior Decorating and Decor developed through his mother, whom he assisted with installations and fabric choices for curtains and upholstery. Jahne believes in good quality workmanship, attention to detail designs that are practical and, ultimately, beautiful. His love for nature ads to the overall look and feel of his designs, creating a relaxed and flowing style. His experience combined with ongoing formal education in this field, leaves him sensitive to his 'Clients' needs and he works with the utmost of confidence with any colour palette. Jahne decided to take on a new venture and started an Online Store. In the Online Store he sells imported and designer furniture, decor and accessories and offers custom made services.