Pest Control Pretoria
General Contractors in Pretoria
    Eliminating pests

    Pest control Pretoria specializes in the prevention and eradication of pests. We have been servicing businesses and homeowners in Pretoria for a very long time. Our quality services are highly revered by our esteemed clients. We come up with reliable and long-lasting solutions to suit your rodent and bed bug problem. Our fumigation methods are not only efficient but also eco-friendly. The safety and satisfaction of our clients come first on our list of priorities. Give us a call today on +27 012 004 1816 if you want a termite-free environment. We also get rid of unwanted birds, bees, flies, ants, cockroaches, you name it.

    Services
    • Ant Control
    • Pigeon Proofing & Bird control
    • Flies & Fly problems
    • Flea Control
    • Bed Bugs Extermination
    • Bee Control
    • Fumigation
    Service areas
    • Hatfield
    • Brooklyn
    • Lynwood
    • Hillcrest
    • Menlo Park
    • South
    • Rosslyn
    • Centurion
    • Claremont
    • Mountain View
    • Montana
    • Bellevue
    • Silverton
    • Pretoria
    • Show all 14 service areas
    Address
    640 Hanny Street, Pretoria Gardens,
    Gauteng 0082, Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041816 www.pestcontrolpretoria.com
