Pest control Pretoria specializes in the prevention and eradication of pests. We have been servicing businesses and homeowners in Pretoria for a very long time. Our quality services are highly revered by our esteemed clients. We come up with reliable and long-lasting solutions to suit your rodent and bed bug problem. Our fumigation methods are not only efficient but also eco-friendly. The safety and satisfaction of our clients come first on our list of priorities. Give us a call today on +27 012 004 1816 if you want a termite-free environment. We also get rid of unwanted birds, bees, flies, ants, cockroaches, you name it.
- Services
- Ant Control
- Pigeon Proofing & Bird control
- Flies & Fly problems
- Flea Control
- Bed Bugs Extermination
- Bee Control
- Fumigation
- Service areas
- Hatfield
- Brooklyn
- Lynwood
- Hillcrest
- Menlo Park
- South
- Rosslyn
- Centurion
- Claremont
- Mountain View
- Montana
- Bellevue
- Silverton
- Pretoria
- Show all 14 service areas
- Address
-
640 Hanny Street, Pretoria Gardens,
Gauteng 0082, Pretoria
South Africa
+27-120041816 www.pestcontrolpretoria.com