Electricians Cape Town
Electricians in Cape Town
Services

  • Certificate of Electrical Compliance
  • Electrical Safety Certificate
  • All Electrical repairs
  • Fixing all Home wiring problems
  • Fault-finding
  • Fuse Board repairs/installations
  • Electrical testing/inspections
  • Security Lighting installations
  • Repairing circuit breakers/boxes
  • Fixture installations
  • General maintenance
  • 24/7 emergency electrician

Projects

    Electrical installations and Repairs

    Electricians Cape Town are the best technicians when it comes to electrical installations and repairs. We are a team of qualified and dedicated individuals. Our service provision ranges from electrical appliance(s) installation, wiring, lighting repairs, issuing of electrical safety certificates, fault finding, to 24/7 emergency services. We cover residential, commercial and even industrial premises. The charges are quite affordable since they are tailored to meet a client’s needs and budget. Give us a call on +27 021 300 1879 and talk to one of our experts.

    Service areas
    • City Bowl
    • Bellville
    • Durbanville
    • Southern Suburbs
    • Cape Flats
    • Atlantic Seaboard
    • Southern Peninsula
    • West Coast
    • garden Route
    • Paarl
    • Somerset West
    • Cape Town
    Address
    69 Anthony Road
    7764, Silvertown Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-213001879 electricians-capetown.com
