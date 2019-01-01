Your browser is out-of-date.

House of Gargoyle
Interior Designers & Decorators in Linden, Johannesburg
Reviews (2)
Projects

    • Savanna Hills Estate , House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Copper/Bronze/Brass Grey
    Savanna Hills Estate , House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Dining roomChairs & benches Blue
    Savanna Hills Estate , House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Wine cellar
    +35
    Savanna Hills Estate
    House Linden - Johannesburg, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    House Linden - Johannesburg, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Dining roomAccessories & decoration
    House Linden - Johannesburg, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Living roomSofas & armchairs
    House Linden - Johannesburg
    Bangou Estate , House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle
    Bangou Estate , House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle
    Bangou Estate , House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle
    +2
    Bangou Estate
    Masai Mara , House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Eclectic style bedroom
    Masai Mara , House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Eclectic style bathroom
    Masai Mara
    Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern living room
    Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern living room
    +17
    Apex Building - Penthouse
    ROSTO Restaurant, Linden, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Commercial spaces
    ROSTO Restaurant, Linden, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Commercial spaces
    ROSTO Restaurant, Linden, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Commercial spaces
    +2
    ROSTO Restaurant, Linden
    Show all 9 projects

    House of Gargoyle is a full turnkey architectural and interior design company that works to bring dreams to life. We specialise in high-end residential, leisure developments, boutique hotels, game lodges and spa’s. We at House of Gargoyle believe that innovation is the way of the future and we strive to create exceptional projects for our clients. Our expert designers understand the importance of the creative space and will work with you to design and manage your dream architectural project. We offer all necessary services from interior and architectural design, to procurement and project management.

    Services
    Architectural Design | Interior Design | Project Management | Procurement
    Service areas
    • Africa
    • Northcliff
    • Johannesburg
    • Linden
    Address
    122 Second Street
    2195 Linden, Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-117820997 www.houseofgargoyle.co.za

    Reviews

    China Africa Bridge
    over 2 years ago
    Anthonie de Wet
    Excellent service and outstanding designs! You gave us a remarkable home!
    almost 4 years ago
