Dear Designer
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
    • This exciting online experience allows you to move at your own pace and have a space that is beautifully arranged all by you! This is a great and affordable alternative to hiring a full time Interior Decorator or Designer.

    You send us pictures of your space, your budget, sizes, inspirations, where you shop and exactly what you are looking to achieve. Once we have all this information from you we compile a portfolio for you in 2 weeks with our suggestions and expert advice for your exciting project. Communication is key and more than welcome, if there is something that you don’t like about the design we will be more than happy to re-strategize so that it is to your liking. It is so easy to achieve the home you have always dreamed of, why not start here!

    Services
    Interior Decor and Design
    Service areas
    South Africa and Johannesburg
    Address
    Greenstone Hill
    1609 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-720550777 www.deardesigner.co.za
    Dear designer offers you Interior Design, Home Decor Services and Advice Online at an incredibly affordable price!

