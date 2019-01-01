SPHERE DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE was established in 1999 by Rupert Spence with the addition of Gina Garrity and Vinolen Ganesh as members in the following years. We are an architectural practice with a specialist interior design wing. We produce greenfield projects including office blocks, housing developments, shopping centres, hotels, industrial complexes and luxury homes. Our interior design wing has vast interior design experience in the retail and the commercial sector. Our combined skillsets of Architecture and Interior Design, ensure our clients receive integrated, achievable and impactful solutions.
- Services
- Our company has a strong passion for design. Our creative and practical inputs are an asset to each project
- along with our professional and personalised approach to supplying an excellent service. We pride ourselves in giving prominent and functional design solutions
- coupled with exceptional service and timeous delivery. Architecture & Interiors.
- Service areas
- Head office based in Durban. We work nationally and internationally.
- Address
-
3 Madeline Road, Morningside
4001 Durban
South Africa
+27-313125133 www.spheredesign.co.za