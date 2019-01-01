Your browser is out-of-date.

Sphere Design &amp; Architecture
Architects in Durban
Reviews (5)
    SPHERE DESIGN & ARCHITECTURE was established in 1999  by Rupert Spence with the addition of Gina Garrity and Vinolen Ganesh as members in the following years. We are an architectural practice with a specialist interior design wing. We produce greenfield projects including office blocks, housing developments, shopping centres, hotels, industrial complexes and luxury homes. Our interior design wing has vast interior design experience in the retail and the commercial sector. Our combined skillsets of Architecture and Interior Design, ensure our clients receive integrated, achievable and impactful solutions.

    Our company has a strong passion for design. Our creative and practical inputs are an asset to each project
    along with our professional and personalised approach to supplying an excellent service. We pride ourselves in giving prominent and functional design solutions
    coupled with exceptional service and timeous delivery. Architecture & Interiors.
    Head office based in Durban. We work nationally and internationally.
    3 Madeline Road, Morningside
    4001 Durban
    South Africa
    +27-313125133 www.spheredesign.co.za

    Hassen Paruk
    about 3 years ago
    Luke
    Great design studio
    about 4 years ago
    Quentin Dunlop
    A very professional company with a prestigious portfolio.
    about 3 years ago
