Interior Stylist, Nicolette Jonas seamlessly blends her natural balance and timeless style to your brief creating a sanctuary that is all about you. Taking time to understand the lifestyle of those involved ensuring every job is tailor-made to your needs.Whether it is the side of the bed you wake up on to who does the cooking in your home, or the feel of a texture that exudes elegance, her attention to detail creates a completely bespoke design that is both practical and luxurious while emphasizing the atmosphere you want to achieve.