Interior Concepts
Interior Designers & Decorators in Paarl, South Africa
Projects

    • Showroom, Interior Concepts Interior Concepts Eclectic style bedroom
    Showroom, Interior Concepts Interior Concepts Eclectic style bathroom
    Showroom, Interior Concepts Interior Concepts Eclectic style bathroom
    Showroom

    Interior Stylist, Nicolette Jonas seamlessly blends her natural balance and timeless style to your brief creating a sanctuary that is all about you. Taking time to understand the lifestyle of those involved ensuring every job is tailor-made to your needs.Whether it is the side of the bed you wake up on to who does the cooking in your home, or the feel of a texture that exudes elegance, her attention to detail creates a completely bespoke design that is both practical and luxurious while emphasizing the atmosphere you want to achieve.

    Services
    Interior Styling, upholstery, and cabinetry
    Service areas
    Paarl and Paarl, South Africa
    Company awards
    African property award highly commended
    Address
    67 Main road
    7646 Paarl, South Africa
    +27-825654500 www.interiorconcepts.co.za

    Reviews

    Angelo Biggs
    Bad communication. Not available during office hours
    7 months ago
    Arnold lourens
    Friendly and professional service
    9 months ago
    Arnold Lourens
    👍🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟
    10 months ago
    Show all 7 reviews
