Xperiencemakers
Interior Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (5)
    • Xperiencemakers Projects, Xperiencemakers Xperiencemakers Patios
    Xperiencemakers Projects, Xperiencemakers Xperiencemakers Walls
    Xperiencemakers Projects, Xperiencemakers Xperiencemakers Living room
    +2
    Xperiencemakers Projects

    We are XPERIENCEMAKERS a Cape Town based Interior Architecture and Design Studio, established in 1999. Together with our reliable teams we are able to implement our creativity nationwide. Our expertise lies in tailor-making timeless spaces. We approach each project with practical design thinking, a passion for creating and our acute attention to detail.

    Services
    • We are hands-on in every aspect of your projects’ needs including design
    • sourcing
    • procurement and management.
    Service areas
    South Africa and Cape Town
    Address
    Studio 103, 8 Kloof Street
    8001 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-214225709 www.xperiencemakers.co.za

    Reviews

    Organic Health
    Outstanding design and creativity.
    over 4 years ago
    Sally Wellbeloved
    Impeccable design and attention to detail
    over 3 years ago
    Jc de Jongh
    They are professional, creative and very detail orientated!
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
