Studio Do Cabo
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cape Town
    • The Signature, Cape Town, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern kitchen
    The Signature, Cape Town, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern living room
    The Signature, Cape Town, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern living room
    +6
    The Signature, Cape Town
    Perspectives City Views, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern living room
    Perspectives City Views, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern kitchen
    Perspectives City Views, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern kitchen
    +16
    Perspectives City Views
    Devonshire Hills, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern living room
    Devonshire Hills, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern bathroom
    Devonshire Hills, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Modern bathroom
    +3
    Devonshire Hills
    Sea Point Apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Sea Point Apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Sea Point Apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Living room
    +5
    Sea Point Apartment
    Beach Retreat, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style bedroom
    Beach Retreat, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Beach Retreat, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style bathroom
    +15
    Beach Retreat
    Beach Retreat apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Living room
    Beach Retreat apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Living room
    Beach Retreat apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style bathroom
    +11
    Beach Retreat apartment
    Show all 8 projects

    Its not about ideas. Its about making ideas happen.


    If your space needs a facelift, you've come to the right place. 

    We specialise in full-home renovations, from start to finish.

     Lead designer, Nikki Zigras, has returned to Cape Town to start her own multi-disciplinary interior design firm. With nearly 15 years of UK and global project experience, Nikki has worked on many international hotel and residential projects.

    Studio Do Cabo are dedicated to helping our clients fall in love with their space. We explore every corner for creative possibilities in order to come up with the best use of existing spaces. During the process, we work closely with each client every step of the way to make sure that our creations match their tastes.

    Give us a call to set up your first appointment.

    Service areas
    Cape Town and international
    Address
    Sea Point
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-631618578 www.studiodocabo.com
