Its not about ideas. Its about making ideas happen.



If your space needs a facelift, you've come to the right place.

We specialise in full-home renovations, from start to finish.

Lead designer, Nikki Zigras, has returned to Cape Town to start her own multi-disciplinary interior design firm. With nearly 15 years of UK and global project experience, Nikki has worked on many international hotel and residential projects.

Studio Do Cabo are dedicated to helping our clients fall in love with their space. We explore every corner for creative possibilities in order to come up with the best use of existing spaces. During the process, we work closely with each client every step of the way to make sure that our creations match their tastes.

Give us a call to set up your first appointment.