oooh inspired design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Durbanville
    • Meridian CPT, oooh inspired design oooh inspired design Commercial spaces
    Meridian CPT, oooh inspired design oooh inspired design Commercial spaces
    Meridian CPT
    Nashua, oooh inspired design oooh inspired design Commercial spaces
    Nashua

    ooooh Interior is a full-service design firm assisting clients in creating a wholesome

    environment that suits their needs.  We take great pleasure in the creation of interior schemes that is beautifully organised, presenting considered solutions to complex forms, where we custom-curate a space with cognisance to the way things are naturally intended to be.

    Our services stretch from online design to in-depth interior design plans and implementations.  We pride ourselves in the exciting challenges we come across by turning a space into someone's ideal environment, work setting, service exhibition or residential luxury.

    Services
    Interior Design and decor and styling
    Service areas
    Africa and beyond and Durbanville
    Address
    7550 Durbanville
    South Africa
    +27-763022546 www.oooh.co.za
