DFC Design Studio
Architects in Pretoria
    DFC Design Studio offers affordable modern architectural design and draughting services. No building plan too big or too small. Contact David at (012) 807 4054 / 084 505 9951 or midnightarch@mweb.co.za for a quotation or more information. Computer aided 3D modelling (see your dream become a reality before commencement of the building process), interior finishing brochures and submission of building plans at councils for approval.

    Services
    Architectural Services
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Pretoria
    Address
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-845059951
