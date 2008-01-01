The award-winning designer, Etienne Hanekom, opened up his design studio in Cape Town, at the end of 2012. Etienne studied graphic design at AAA in Johannesburg before starting his career in graphic design at Fashion Week, after which he moved to VISI, the décor and design magazine, where he was the art director for nine years.

Whilst at VISI, he received many local and international awards, including an Ozzy award in New York for Best Magazine Cover Design (2010) and a MPASA Pica Award for Designer of the Year (2008). His interior design portfolio includes design projects for Plascon, retail space design for Spier’s pop-up restaurant in Cape Town, renovation and interior design of doctors’ rooms at Tygerberg Hospital, the renovation and interior design of Majeka House and Makaron Restaurant, for which he was awarded the Bronze A’ Design Award Winner for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category in 2011 and the 2011 Eat Out Boschendal Style Award. His current projects include the concept and interior design of a concept restaurant space for one of South Africa’s leading restaurant chains, the renovation and interior design of all the bedrooms, restaurant and bar lounge at Majeka House Boutique Hotel, Bar and lounge for Sun International’s Maslow Hotel in Sandton, De Zalze Golf Estate Clubhouse and Pro Shop in Stellenbosch, Offices of the World Design Capital & 10X Investments, and interior design projects for various private residences.