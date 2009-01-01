F S O (FORM SPACE ORDER CC.) established in 2010 by Interior designer (BA Interior Design - 2009) (The
Design School Southern Africa), Xolani Mavundla (28).
F S O is an Interior design company which is inspired by its country’s cultural and heritage diversity, the
infinite possibilities within the design industry, is highly inspired by international trends and enjoys infusing these to create a practical habitable art that speaks to the space users, our clients.
- Services
- Interior Design & Decor—Renovations & Alterations—Space Planning
- Service areas
- Port Shepstone—Durban— Balitto
- Address
-
44 Aiken Street, Suite 3, Portson Centre
4240 Port Shepstone
South Africa
+27-789525389 www.formspaceorder.co.za
At F S O, we provide our clients with the best product his/her budget fits. We allow our clients
the freedom to carry on with their lives and let us worry about the processes of the project. ”Designers of habitable Art” We custom design spaces to work best for you. We listen very closely and pay close attention to detail. This helps us understand the client better and execute what speaks to him/her or the business. A level 1 BBBEE, Tax payer and VAT vendor FORM SPACE ORDER (F S O) is a reputable company that has proven its ability to execute professionally at small scale and larger scale projects. We love what we do and we do it with great love, for each client.