Urban Create Design Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Umhlanga
Projects

    House Izinga 3 | Umhlanga
    Thonga Beach Lodge | South Africa
    Zinkwazi Beach House
    House Izinga Park 2
    House Zimbali
    Izinga Park, Umhlanga

    Urban Create specialise in high-end residential, corporate and retail interiors and have extensive knowledge and experience within the industry. We give our clients complete solutions whether they’re building new homes or offices, renovating or simply need to improve an existing space. Working closely with our clients, we deliver efficient and top quality results, and are passionate about what we do.

    Services
    Urban Create is a dynamic design company that provides a wide range of interior design services.
    Service areas
    Durban, Umhlanga, and Ballito
    Address
    106 Granada Square, 16 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga Rocks, South Africa
    4320 Umhlanga
    South Africa
    +27-847843860 www.urbancreate.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    From the foundations to your finishing touches, we provide a cutting-edge approach to Interior Design.

