Urban Create specialise in high-end residential, corporate and retail interiors and have extensive knowledge and experience within the industry. We give our clients complete solutions whether they’re building new homes or offices, renovating or simply need to improve an existing space. Working closely with our clients, we deliver efficient and top quality results, and are passionate about what we do.
- Services
- Urban Create is a dynamic design company that provides a wide range of interior design services.
- Service areas
- Durban, Umhlanga, and Ballito
- Address
-
106 Granada Square, 16 Chartwell Drive, Umhlanga Rocks, South Africa
4320 Umhlanga
South Africa
+27-847843860 www.urbancreate.co.za
From the foundations to your finishing touches, we provide a cutting-edge approach to Interior Design.