"Creating a space which is unique and reflects the clients personality, yet being functional, timeless and comfortable." – Frans Alexander

Frans Alexander Interiors one of Durban’s leading interior design and decorating companies infuses each undertaking, from initial vision to final realization and installation, with sound business knowledge and creative inspiration. Whether designing from the ground up, coordinating with architects and contractors, or refreshing a pre-existing interior with creative inspiration, Frans Alexander approaches each challenge with determination and finesse. Relentless enthusiasm, organization and knowledge set Frans Alexander apart, creating and surpassing the standard for excellence in Interior Design and decorating.

Frans Alexander Interiors also specialize in renovation projects and newly build homes and offer a full turn key service from idea and concept to installation.