Frans Alexander Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Umhlanga Rocks, Durban
Reviews (6)
Projects

    "Creating a space which is unique and reflects the clients personality, yet being functional, timeless and comfortable." – Frans Alexander

    Frans Alexander Interiors one of Durban’s leading interior design and decorating companies infuses each undertaking, from initial vision to final realization and installation, with sound business knowledge and creative inspiration. Whether designing from the ground up, coordinating with architects and contractors, or refreshing a pre-existing interior with creative inspiration, Frans Alexander approaches each challenge with determination and finesse. Relentless enthusiasm, organization and knowledge set Frans Alexander apart, creating and surpassing the standard for excellence in Interior Design and decorating.

    Frans Alexander Interiors also specialize in renovation projects and newly build homes and offer a full turn key service from idea and concept to installation.

    Services
    Full Turnkey Interior Design Solutions
    Service areas
    • Kwazulu Natal & Gauteng mostly
    • but do offer our services nationally.
    • Umhlanga Rocks
    • Durban
    Company awards
    Decorex Stand Award; No1 Interior Designer Sunday Times & Nominated for a Star Excellence Award
    Address
    11 Beacon Rock, 21 Lighthouse Road, Umhlanga Rocks
    4320 Umhlanga Rocks, Durban
    South Africa
    +27-315617791 www.fransalexander.com

    Reviews

    Pieter Scheepers
    10 months ago
    Serah Adams
    Very special thanks
    about 1 year ago
    Thashni Naidu
    over 2 years ago
