Waterproofing Johannesburg
Roofers in Gauteng
Services

  • damp proofing
  • Roof repairs
  • Waterproofing
  • Flood Protection
  • Guttering & Facias

Projects

    Roof Waterproofing

    Do you want to prevent imminent water damage to your building and property? Talk to us. Our company waterproofing Johannesburg has the technicians and machinery to deliver quality service. The rich knowledge and experience gained over the years make us extremely reliable. We take care of all your damp proofing problems, come up with customized roofing repairs, and install durable guttering & fascias. Hiring our company guarantees 100% satisfaction and pocket-friendly charges. Let us know what you need and we will fix it right away. You just have to contact us on 010 500 4159.

    Service areas
    • CBD & Burma
    • Bedfordview
    • East Rand
    • Northcliff & Melville
    • Randburg
    • Johannesburg South
    • Midrand
    • Sandton Bryanston
    • Roodeport
    • Rosebank—Johannesburg Central
    • Sunninghill
    • Lonehill
    • Fourways
    • Gauteng
    Address
    8 Aalwyn St, Johannesburg
    2169 Gauteng
    South Africa
    +27-105004159 waterproofing-johannesburg.com
