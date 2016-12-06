We provide creative private, commercial and hospitality architectural solutions from inception to completion. We work closely with the client and provide hands on solutions and strive to deliver beautiful architecture within the budget, on time and to surpass the expectation of the client. We provide architectural services in Sub-Sahara Africa and Southern Africa regions.
- Services
- Private and commercial architectural solutions
- Service areas
- Architectural
- Company awards
- Corobrick Award—Best National Final Year Design Student of the Year Award—1992
- Address
-
Broadacres, Sandton
2000 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-823750830 www.mga.co.za