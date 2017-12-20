Bibby Interior Design, based in Simon’s Town offers a complete interior design and decorating service.

We love to create something magical that didn’t exist before. As an Interior Designer, Charmain Bibby takes care of all the design and logistics. We create stunning homes and businesses that both reflect your lifestyle and functions well for all your needs.

We believe in supporting local contracting companies and suppliers. We are stockists of the most unusual decor and can offer you a unique selection of fabric, wall and floor coverings not available anywhere else in the Peninsula.