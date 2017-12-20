Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Bibby Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Simonstown
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Braai area, Bibby Interior Design Bibby Interior Design
    Braai area, Bibby Interior Design Bibby Interior Design
    Braai area
    Blue colour palette, Bibby Interior Design Bibby Interior Design HouseholdTextiles Cotton Blue
    Blue colour palette
    Bedroom, Bibby Interior Design Bibby Interior Design
    Bedroom, Bibby Interior Design Bibby Interior Design
    Bedroom
    Kitchen renovation, Bibby Interior Design Bibby Interior Design
    Kitchen renovation, Bibby Interior Design Bibby Interior Design
    Kitchen renovation

    Bibby Interior Design, based in Simon’s Town offers a complete interior design and decorating service.

    We love to create something magical that didn’t exist before. As an Interior Designer, Charmain Bibby takes care of all the design and logistics. We create stunning homes and businesses that both reflect your lifestyle and functions well for all your needs.

     We believe in supporting local contracting companies and suppliers. We are stockists of the most unusual decor and can offer you a unique selection of fabric, wall and floor coverings not available anywhere else in the Peninsula.

    Services
    • Architectural design in 3D Building plans and drawings for council Space planning
    • floor plans and inspiration boards • Colour and fabric consultations • Selection of finishes and fixtures • Furniture and artwork sourcing and placement • Stockists of local and international fabrics
    • wallpapers and rugs • Soft furnishings – curtains
    • blinds
    • scatters and linen.
    Service areas
    • Simon's town
    • Fish Hoek
    • Noordhoek
    • Kommetjie
    • Scarborough
    • Capri
    • Sun Valley
    • Simonstown
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    7975 Simonstown
    South Africa
    +27-217863913 www.bibbyinteriordesign.co.za
      Add SEO element