J2HDI
Designers in Johannesburg
    • With over 23 years extensive local and international experience in the interior design and decorating field, at J2HDI, we pride ourselves in interpreting our clients needs succinctly and holistically.

    Our skill and value add is always apparent in our perpetual quest to marry practicality and durability with design and aesthetics. More than just an interior design brand that imposes a trend or pre-dictated style, we seek to arrive at a unique and individual look tailor made for each client, project and interior space. Initially starting out as specialists in exclusive window dressings, our services now span all aspects of interior design and decorating to include turn-key renovations and international installations.

    Services
    • Interior Design & Decor
    • Turnkey solutions
    • International
    • Window dressing & Hospitality
    Service areas
    World Wide and Johannesburg
    Address
    Young Avenue
    2169 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-114872849 www.jhdi.co.za/about-j2hdi
