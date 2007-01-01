Ecomo is a Cape Town based design and build firm founded by Pietro Russo in 2007 with the intent of creating consciously-crafted modern structures. Our aesthetic is warmly minimal with careful consideration of light, space, materiality and the unique characteristics of each location.

As both Professional Architects and General Contractors we efficiently deliver projects from the initial planning stages through to the fine detailing of finish elements and furniture design. This holistic approach allows us to be responsible designers and inspired builders while efficiently creating a cost effective yet exceptional product for our clients. We approach each project with thoughtfulness in order to create value for our clients through our expertise. Our team of architects will take you through the design and planning stages and handle administrative and management aspects of the construction until the final completion of your new home