Metaphor Design was founded in 2012 by senior Interior Designer Lane Reeves. Since then, the company has grown and evolved into a creative collection of passionate and talented professionals skilled and trained to take on any design project.

Interior Design

Located in Johannesburg, Metaphor Design is known as a modern interior design studio focused on first-rate results when it comes to interior design and installations for mid- to high-end residential, corporate, commercial, and hospitality projects.

The firm’s approach to every project is a hands-on one, with the main intention first and foremost being to identify the unique requirements of the client and project. Thanks to our extensive experience and skills, we are able to offer the full spectrum of interior design services, from layout design and hard-finishes selections right through to picking out proper accessories for each space.

While most furniture pieces and shop-fitted units are custom made for clients’ unique and individual needs, we also go the extra mile to source additional pieces to complement the final design as best as possible. We also pride ourselves on using local South African materials in a great number of our portfolio projects.

A Signature Style

The main signature style of Metaphor Design can be identified as Zen-like designs intended to promote peace and harmony in a home. This translates into every relevant piece used in the design including (but not limited to) colour palettes, furniture pieces, decorations, and lighting fixtures.

Our Services

In addition to visually pleasing, the Metaphor Design team is fully committed to designs and spaces that are fully functional and practical. That is why we provide a wealth of services to ensure results and client satisfaction are enhanced as much as possible. Some of our services available to clients include:

• Interior architecture (layouts and specification schedules related to flooring materials, electrical fixtures, etc.)

• Bespoke furniture design and supply

• Joinery and cabinetry design and supply

• Quality control

• Installations.

The Ethos of Metaphor Design

Holistic design - We love what we do and we believe in using our authority as designers to make choices that are both economically and environmentally beneficial. Our interiors should be gorgeous and comfortable as well as practical and sustainable.

Please note that we work on projects to the value of R250k and above.

Those who would like to set up a consultation with Metaphor Design are welcome to contact us either by sending us a message on our homify profile, or via a telephone call.