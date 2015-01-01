Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Metaphor Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg, South Africa
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Metaphor Design at Decorex, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Commercial spaces
    Metaphor Design at Decorex, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Commercial spaces
    Metaphor Design at Decorex, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Commercial spaces
    +2
    Metaphor Design at Decorex
    Parkhurst, JHB, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Modern living room Stone Grey
    Parkhurst, JHB, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Small bedroom Wood Blue
    Parkhurst, JHB, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration Wood Metallic/Silver
    +3
    Parkhurst, JHB
    Tshemba Lodge, Hoedspruit, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Commercial spaces Solid Wood Beige
    Tshemba Lodge, Hoedspruit, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Commercial spaces Concrete Grey
    Tshemba Lodge, Hoedspruit, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Commercial spaces Wood Purple/Violet
    +2
    Tshemba Lodge, Hoedspruit
    Westcliff House , JHB, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Living room Wood White
    Westcliff House , JHB, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Living roomSofas & armchairs Textile White
    Westcliff House , JHB, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Kitchen
    +2
    Westcliff House , JHB
    Hyde Park Apartment, JHB, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Small houses Solid Wood White
    Hyde Park Apartment, JHB, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Minimalist dressing room
    Hyde Park Apartment, JHB, Metaphor Design Metaphor Design Living room Engineered Wood Blue
    +2
    Hyde Park Apartment, JHB

    Metaphor Design was founded in 2012 by senior Interior Designer Lane Reeves. Since then, the company has grown and evolved into a creative collection of passionate and talented professionals skilled and trained to take on any design project. 

    Interior Design

    Located in Johannesburg, Metaphor Design is known as a modern interior design studio focused on first-rate results when it comes to interior design and installations for mid- to high-end residential, corporate, commercial, and hospitality projects.  

    The firm’s approach to every project is a hands-on one, with the main intention first and foremost being to identify the unique requirements of the client and project. Thanks to our extensive experience and skills, we are able to offer the full spectrum of interior design services, from layout design and hard-finishes selections right through to picking out proper accessories for each space. 

    While most furniture pieces and shop-fitted units are custom made for clients’ unique and individual needs, we also go the extra mile to source additional pieces to complement the final design as best as possible. We also pride ourselves on using local South African materials in a great number of our portfolio projects.  

    A Signature Style

    The main signature style of Metaphor Design can be identified as Zen-like designs intended to promote peace and harmony in a home. This translates into every relevant piece used in the design including (but not limited to) colour palettes, furniture pieces, decorations, and lighting fixtures. 

    Our Services

    In addition to visually pleasing, the Metaphor Design team is fully committed to designs and spaces that are fully functional and practical. That is why we provide a wealth of services to ensure results and client satisfaction are enhanced as much as possible. Some of our services available to clients include:

    • Interior architecture (layouts and specification schedules related to flooring materials, electrical fixtures, etc.) 

    • Bespoke furniture design and supply

    • Joinery and cabinetry design and supply 

    • Quality control

    • Installations. 

    The Ethos of Metaphor Design

    Holistic design - We love what we do and we believe in using our authority as designers to make choices that are both economically and environmentally beneficial. Our interiors should be gorgeous and comfortable as well as practical and sustainable. 

    Please note that we work on projects to the value of R250k and above.

    Those who would like to set up a consultation with Metaphor Design are welcome to contact us either by sending us a message on our homify profile, or via a telephone call.   

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Cape Town
    • Durban
    • South Africa
    • International on request.
    Address
    Unit F8 44 Stanley Ave, Braamfontein Werf
    2192 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-837042382 www.metaphordesign.co.za

    Reviews

    Odrin Menswear Odrin Menswear
    Metaphor has done the Odrin store design for us since its inception. As an aesthete, we appreciated that Lane was quick to identify opportunities to better use the space we had and her willingness to work on the finer points to create an end product that works for our needs. Metaphor was also commissioned to work on the design for my recent home renovation, which I am very happy with. I would definitely recommend Metaphor for any home or commercial projects, they were so easy to work with and I think one of the most valuable parts of the experience was that they gave us the confidence to step out of our comfort zone and try different colours and designs for both projects and had great ideas for creating a modern classic look.
    almost 3 years ago
    Project date: January 2019
    Edit
    Msa Media
    8 months ago
      Edit SEO element