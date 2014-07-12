who did it is a design led consultancy, which specializes primarily in corporate relocation, residential refurbishment and re-organization projects. We take great pleasure to understand our client’s requirements and to maximize the potential of the individual site. From this a solution is developed which answers the project brief. A balance of aesthetics and sound commercial logic is applied to every project to ensure an innovative yet practical balance to our work.
- Services
- Exterior and interior architecture
- space planning
- Project co-ordination
- cost control
- furniture selection and advice and auditing of existing facilities.
- Service areas
- Cape Town
- Address
-
19B Barbara Road, Bakoven
8005 Cape Town
South Africa
+27-828225476 www.whodidit.co.za