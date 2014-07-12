Your browser is out-of-date.

WHO DID IT
Interior Architects in Cape Town
    Residential Renovation & Extension - Vierlanden

    who did it is a design led consultancy, which specializes primarily in corporate relocation, residential refurbishment and re-organization projects. We take great pleasure to understand our client’s requirements and to maximize the potential of the individual site. From this a solution is developed which answers the project brief. A balance of aesthetics and sound commercial logic is applied to every project to ensure an innovative yet practical balance to our work.

    Services
    • Exterior and interior architecture
    • space planning
    • Project co-ordination
    • cost control
    • furniture selection and advice and auditing of existing facilities.
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    19B Barbara Road, Bakoven
    8005 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-828225476 www.whodidit.co.za
