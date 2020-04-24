Your browser is out-of-date.

Strey Architects
Architects in Pretoria
Reviews
    Services
    Architectural and interior design services
    Service areas
    • Based in Pretoria
    • but we work all over the show
    Company awards
    • Steel Awards Residential Architectural Commendation 2016
    • KZNIA Special Mention Award for Architecture 2015
    • PIA Award for Architecture 2015
    • PIA Honourable Mention for Architecture 2009
    • Decorex 2008 Gold Winner Award
    • Decorex 2008 Silver Winner Award
    • SAIA Award of Merit 2008
    • PIA Award for Architecture 2007
    • Decorex 2007 Silver Award Winner
    Address
    19 Farmstead street
    0057 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-813367243 streyarchitects.co.za
