Our specialty is in the area of designing new homes, small commercial/industrial buildings and alterations and additions to existing properties. We will also give you advice on your small diy projects if required.
We take pride in our inspired designs and give meticulous attention to detail.
- Services
- Architecture
- Planning Permission
- House Designs
- plans
- Service areas
- Western Cape
- Somerset West
- Cape Town
- South Africa
- Address
-
11 Rigel Street, Rome Glen,
7130 Cape Town, South Africa
South Africa
+27-723452623 www.planningworx.co.za