Carpenter Johannesburg
Carpenters in Johannesburg
Reviews
Services

  • Joinery Services
  • Bespoke furniture
  • Window Frame & Door Fitting
  • Customized Cupboards & Cabinets
  • Bathroom & Kitchen Fitting

Projects

    Customized furniture

    For all your carpentry issues, talk to our experienced woodworkers in Johannesburg. They are highly qualified for any joinery, cabinet making, and kitchen fitting job. We are the epitome of high quality services and durable products when it comes to carpentry. Customer satisfaction comes first before anything else. We always pay attention to detail and work very hard to get the job done on time. Talk to us today if you want the best bathroom fittings, exquisite bespoke furniture, and remarkable cupboards at affordable rates. We are only one phone call away on +27010 500 4123.

    Service areas
    • City Centre & CBD
    • Rosbank
    • Johannesburg North
    • Johannesburg South
    • East Rand
    • Randburg
    • Bedfordview
    • Midrand
    • Fourways
    • Roodepoort
    Address
    79 Du Preez Rd
    2092 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-105004123 www.carpenter-johannesburg.com
      Add SEO element