    • Layered Forest Town Residence, Generation Generation Pool Beige
    Layered Forest Town Residence, Generation Generation Pool Beige
    Layered Forest Town Residence, Generation Generation Minimalist bedroom
    +8
    Layered Forest Town Residence
    Hyde Park Elegance, Generation Generation Classic style dining room Amber/Gold
    Hyde Park Elegance, Generation Generation Classic style dining room White
    Hyde Park Elegance, Generation Generation Classic style bathroom White
    +7
    Hyde Park Elegance

    As a 25-year old interior design business that has grown from an exclusive furniture showroom into a cutting-edge retail store with a fully-imported selection of exclusive, Italian and other European brands, we pride ourselves on being a discerning portal for global design in South Africa. We aim to change the way people think about design by providing an enriching, inspiring and forward-thinking forum for them to realise their passion for design.

    We also offer a full bespoke interior design service, from interior architecture right down to the styling and curation. With renowned interior designer and Generation founder, Julia Day at the helm, our experienced team of talented interior designers are always pushing the boundaries by aiming for an international standard of interior design within South Africa.

    Services
    Interior Design
    Service areas
    Johannesburg
    Address
    Shop 14, Hyde Park Shopping Corner Cnr, Jan Smuts Avenue and 6th Street, Hyde Park
    2194 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-113255415 www.generationdesign.co.za
