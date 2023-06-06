International interior design company specializing in domestic & corporate interiors and Hospitality design as well as Internal Finish Consulting for residential & commercial and hotel developments. More than two decades of experience in creating magnificent homes, hotels and office spaces.
- Services
- Interior design and Internal Finish Consulting
- hotel design
- office design
- Service areas
- Residential
- Corporate
- Commercial & Property developments
- Hotels South Africa and International
- Company awards
- —Hospitality interior designer of the year 2022/2023—Corporate Livewire Global Awards
- - Best High-end interior design firm Africa 2022—Luxlife Global Excellence Awards
- - South African Design Studio of the year 2022/2023—South African Prestige Awards
- - Best Hospitality Designer Gauteng 2022—Luxlife Global Excellence Awards
- Address
-
141 Buckingham ave, Craighall park
2196 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-860444456 www.kimh.com