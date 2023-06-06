Your browser is out-of-date.

Kim h nieu Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Reviews (7)
    • Fresnaye Beach House, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Villas
    Fresnaye Beach House, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Fresnaye Beach House, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Study/office
    Fresnaye Beach House
    Parkview Home Rennovation, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Small bedroom
    Parkview Home Rennovation, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Small bedroom
    Parkview Home Rennovation, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Built-in kitchens
    Parkview Home Rennovation
    Sanctuary Mandela Hotel, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Eclectic style dining room
    Sanctuary Mandela Hotel, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Other spaces
    Sanctuary Mandela Hotel, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Living room
    Sanctuary Mandela Hotel
    High end bachelor Pad in Melrose Arch, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Media room
    High end bachelor Pad in Melrose Arch, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Media room
    High end bachelor Pad in Melrose Arch, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    High end bachelor Pad in Melrose Arch
    Upmarket home in Johannesburg, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Living room
    Upmarket home in Johannesburg, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Living room
    Upmarket home in Johannesburg, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Living room
    Upmarket home in Johannesburg
    Modern colonial London home, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Colonial style bedroom
    Modern colonial London home, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Media room
    Modern colonial London home, Kim h nieu Interior Design Kim h nieu Interior Design Colonial style bedroom
    Modern colonial London home
    International interior design company specializing in domestic & corporate interiors and Hospitality design as well as Internal Finish Consulting for residential & commercial and hotel developments. More than two decades of experience in creating magnificent homes, hotels and office spaces.

    Services
    • Interior design and Internal Finish Consulting
    • hotel design
    • office design
    Service areas
    • Residential
    • Corporate
    • Commercial & Property developments
    • Hotels South Africa and International
    Company awards
    • —Hospitality interior designer of the year 2022/2023—Corporate Livewire Global Awards
    • - Best High-end interior design firm Africa 2022—Luxlife Global Excellence Awards
    • - South African Design Studio of the year 2022/2023—South African Prestige Awards
    • - Best Hospitality Designer Gauteng 2022—Luxlife Global Excellence Awards
    Address
    141 Buckingham ave, Craighall park
    2196 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-860444456 www.kimh.com

