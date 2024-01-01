Your browser is out-of-date.

Kim H Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Reviews (6)
    High end bachelor Pad in Melrose Arch
    High end bachelor Pad in Melrose Arch, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Multimedia roomFurniture
    High end bachelor Pad in Melrose Arch
    +2
    High end bachelor Pad in Melrose Arch
    Upmarket home in Johannesburg
    Upmarket home in Johannesburg, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Living room
    Upmarket home in Johannesburg, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Living room
    +8
    Upmarket home in Johannesburg
    Modern colonial London home
    Modern colonial London home, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Media room
    Modern colonial London home, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Colonial style bedroom
    +6
    Modern colonial London home
    Corporate game lodge in Welgevonden game reserve
    Corporate game lodge in Welgevonden game reserve, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Commercial spaces
    Corporate game lodge in Welgevonden game reserve, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Commercial spaces
    +3
    Corporate game lodge in Welgevonden game reserve
    A touch of SA interior in Portugal
    A touch of SA interior in Portugal, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    A touch of SA interior in Portugal, Kim H Interior Design Kim H Interior Design Modern dining room
    +1
    A touch of SA interior in Portugal

    International interior design company specializing in domestic & corporate interiors, as well as  Internal Finish Consulting for residential & commercial developments. Assisting developers and architects with development layouts, sourcing internal finishes according to set budgets and the specific target market within a commercial property development.

    Services
    Interior design and Internal Finish Consulting
    Service areas
    • residential
    • Corporate
    • Commercial & Property developments
    • South Africa and International
    Address
    50, 6th Road, Hyde Park
    2024 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-112686130 www.kimh.com

    Reviews

    Ralf Degni
    about 1 year ago
    Aleks Lima
    over 3 years ago
    Mahomed Vawda
    almost 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
