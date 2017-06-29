Your browser is out-of-date.

Principia Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg
Reviews (1)
Projects

    Cape Town Apartment
    That Spot on 4th
    House Swaziland
    House Morningside
    House St Andrews
    White River Manor

    Principia Design is an Interior Architecture and Design firm offering comprehensive design and project solutions including concepts, plans, council submissions, detailing and decorating services as well as project management of the construction and fit-out services.

    We specialise in modern contemporary design and have a team of qualified professionals and creatives to handle any bespoke projects including custom shopfitting and furniture design.

    By partnering with tried and trusted suppliers, we are able provide turnkey solutions and manage projects from design all the way through to construction and/or fit-out.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • decorating
    • space planning
    • 3D visuals
    • construction drawings
    • Architectural Plans
    • Council submissions
    • shopfitting and furniture design
    Service areas
    International and Johannesburg
    Address
    35 6th Street, Parkhurst
    2193 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-117046564 www.principiadesign.co.za

    Reviews

    pindiproperties
    Loved their designs and most importantly they delivered to the tee
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: February 2018
