DSTV Installation Pretoria
Home Media Design & Installation in Pretoria
Reviews (0)
Projects

    Single View DSTV Installation
    +1
    Single View DSTV Installation

    Experience the best television entertainment by hiring reliable DSTV installers in Pretoria. We do dish replacements, signal detection, upgrades, replacements, and repairs. We also install DSTV, HD, PVR, Single View, LCD, Plasma TVs, Home Theater Systems, and Aerials. You can also contact us should you need an upgrade from Single View to HD Extra View. Contact us on 012 004 1880 for high quality, guaranteed, and affordable workmanship.

    Services
    • DSTV Installation
    • TV Installation
    • Aerial and satellite dish installation and repairs
    • signal detection
    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Address
    24 Hamilton Street, Arcadia,
    0001 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-120041880 www.dstvinstallation-pretoria.com
