A premier lifestyle and interior design company with additional expertise in structural elements and interior architecture. CKW Lifestyle comprises an in-house interior design service with experience of nearly 30 years in the industry and was originally established as Craig Whitehead Interiors in 1996. Collaborating with other designers & manufacturers, we proudly bring you the CKW LIFESTYLE COLLECTIONS - a sophisticated collection expertly crafted and created exclusively for CKW.

CKW LIFESTYLE COLLECTION - Bespoke furniture and furnishings.

About Craig K. Whitehead- Founder, Designer & Creative Signatory for CKW Lifestyle

With Craig Whitehead's impressive 28 years in Interior Design and Architecture, a design and decor graduate from Johannesburg, he has proven his excellence in just a short space of time, From architectural finishes and interior architecture, to interior design, furniture, decor to event design & coordination. Craig's philosophy is simple "Live well and celebrate". But uplift and encourage young talent with design and the entrepreneurial spirit. In his own words, Craig has gone from "...seeking fame and fortune to inspiring people toward greatness and a great way of life. There is beauty all around us and to be great, we need to stop and look over our shoulder. We are not here just for ourselves, but to leave an indelible mark on the lives around us".Craig's personal stylish living and his sense of community make him a creative entrepreneur with an incredible spirit of fortitude and an inspired person in the design world.











