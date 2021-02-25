Your browser is out-of-date.

CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Johannesburg, South Africa
Reviews (3)
Projects

    A stylish home brewery, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Modern living room Solid Wood Wood effect
    A stylish home brewery, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Modern living room Solid Wood Wood effect
    A stylish home brewery, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Modern living room
    A stylish home brewery
    604 Canal Quays, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Terrace house
    604 Canal Quays, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Wine cellar
    604 Canal Quays, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Modern dining room
    604 Canal Quays
    Seapoint Penthouse: Turnkey Renovation & Interior Design Project, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
    Seapoint Penthouse: Turnkey Renovation & Interior Design Project, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
    Seapoint Penthouse: Turnkey Renovation & Interior Design Project, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
    Seapoint Penthouse: Turnkey Renovation & Interior Design Project
    Villa Ali - Antanararivo, Madagascar , CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
    Villa Ali - Antanararivo, Madagascar , CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
    Villa Ali - Antanararivo, Madagascar , CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
    Villa Ali - Antanararivo, Madagascar
    Bedfordview: Monte D' Oro Villa: Shortlisted for the International Design & Architecture Awards 2020, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Modern living room
    Bedfordview: Monte D' Oro Villa: Shortlisted for the International Design & Architecture Awards 2020, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Modern living room
    Bedfordview: Monte D' Oro Villa: Shortlisted for the International Design & Architecture Awards 2020, CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd Patios
    Bedfordview: Monte D' Oro Villa: Shortlisted for the International Design & Architecture Awards 2020
    Villa Refurbishment in Bedfordview , CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
    Villa Refurbishment in Bedfordview , CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
    Villa Refurbishment in Bedfordview , CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd CKW Lifestyle Associates PTY Ltd
    Villa Refurbishment in Bedfordview
    A premier lifestyle and interior design company with additional expertise in structural elements and interior architecture. CKW Lifestyle comprises an in-house interior design service with experience of nearly 30 years in the industry and was originally established as Craig Whitehead Interiors in 1996. Collaborating with other designers & manufacturers, we proudly bring you the CKW LIFESTYLE COLLECTIONS - a sophisticated collection expertly crafted and created exclusively for CKW. 

    CKW LIFESTYLE COLLECTION - Bespoke furniture and furnishings.

    About Craig K. Whitehead- Founder, Designer & Creative Signatory for CKW Lifestyle

    With Craig Whitehead's  impressive 28 years in Interior Design and Architecture, a design and decor graduate from Johannesburg, he has proven his excellence in just a short space of time, From architectural finishes and interior architecture, to interior design, furniture, decor to event design & coordination. Craig's philosophy is simple "Live well and celebrate". But uplift and encourage young talent with design and the entrepreneurial spirit. In his own words, Craig has gone from "...seeking fame and fortune to inspiring people toward greatness and a great way of life. There is beauty all around us and to be great, we need to stop and look over our shoulder. We are not here just for ourselves, but to leave an indelible mark on the lives around us".Craig's personal stylish living and his sense of community make him a creative entrepreneur with an incredible spirit of fortitude and an inspired person in the design world.




    Services
    • Interior Architecture
    • Project Management
    • Interior Design & Decorating
    • Customised furniture
    • Upholstery
    • Soft furnishings
    • Decor and Accessories
    Service areas
    • Johannesburg
    • Sandton
    • Pretoria
    • Gauteng
    • All South Africa
    • Africa
    • Internationally
    Address
    Suite 032 Craighall X16 2024
    2076 Johannesburg, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-109004302 www.ckwlifestyle.com
    Reviews

    Hugo Hamity Architects Hugo Hamity Architects
    Craig is a passionate and dedicated designer. He always strives for perfection while taking into account the budget. After working with him and his team for over 20 years I can recommend Craig without reservations.
    almost 3 years ago
    CS DESIGN CS DESIGN
    Craig Whitehead is a consummate professional who has many years experience in the interiors industry. He is extremely passionate, resourceful  and creative.His mood boards and presentations are top notch and help the client understand his vision perfectly 
    almost 3 years ago
    laurellnlaing
    CKW Lifestyle are a great boutique design firm. Very flexible and very approachable. They have worked for a number of my projects and my client's projects over the years and have proven to be steady and committed to the project at hand, and always with pleasing results. Craig has a great vision for potential prospects and colour and is adept in envisioning the final outcome and ensuring his client's know exactly what to expect.
    over 3 years ago
