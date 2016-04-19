Your browser is out-of-date.

Bevel Interior Design
Interior Architects in Johannesburg
    House Northcliff
    House Bosveld
    Services
    Restaurant Design
    Residential Design
    3D Renderings

    Bevel Interior Design is a vibrant interior and architectural design firm based in Johannesburg with experience in the retail, corporate, hospitality and residential fields. We take pride in understanding the project requirements and clients’ needs enabling us to achieve a superb end product. We offer a complete and comprehensive interior design service from conceptual planning and presentation to design development, on site supervision and installation. No matter the size of your project or the budget, we would value the opportunity of meeting with you to discuss how we can put our philosophy, passion and expertise to work for you.

    Services
    Interior Design and Architectural Design
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    2092 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-846026941 bevel.co.za
