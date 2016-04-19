Bevel Interior Design is a vibrant interior and architectural design firm based in Johannesburg with experience in the retail, corporate, hospitality and residential fields. We take pride in understanding the project requirements and clients’ needs enabling us to achieve a superb end product. We offer a complete and comprehensive interior design service from conceptual planning and presentation to design development, on site supervision and installation. No matter the size of your project or the budget, we would value the opportunity of meeting with you to discuss how we can put our philosophy, passion and expertise to work for you.