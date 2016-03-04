Urban Dwellers Design Studio is a small architectural and design firm based in Johannesburg. We believe no project is to small or insignificant to benefit from good design.
Our expertise range from small interior refurbishments and alterations to new medium to high density developments.
We strive to offer design which heightens users state of being optimising ease of everyday dwelling within the hustle and bustle of the Johannesburg energy.
- Services
- Architectural design; alterations & refurbishment; conceptual design drawings; 3D modeling and rendering; residential architecture; commercial architecture
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and surrounds
- Company awards
- Fuchs nominee 2011
- Address
-
Robin Hood rd
2194 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-823163684 www.urban-dwellers.co.za
