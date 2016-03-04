Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Urban Dwellers Design Studio
Architects in Johannesburg
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Residential Bathroom refurbishment, Urban Dwellers Design Studio Urban Dwellers Design Studio
    Residential Bathroom refurbishment, Urban Dwellers Design Studio Urban Dwellers Design Studio
    Residential Bathroom refurbishment, Urban Dwellers Design Studio Urban Dwellers Design Studio
    +5
    Residential Bathroom refurbishment

    Urban Dwellers Design Studio is a small architectural and design firm based in Johannesburg. We believe no project is to small or insignificant to benefit from good design.

    Our expertise range from small interior refurbishments and alterations to new medium to high density developments.

    We strive to offer design which heightens users state of being optimising ease of everyday dwelling within the hustle and bustle of the Johannesburg energy.

    Services
    Architectural design; alterations & refurbishment; conceptual design drawings; 3D modeling and rendering; residential architecture; commercial architecture
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and surrounds
    Company awards
    Fuchs nominee 2011
    Address
    Robin Hood rd
    2194 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-823163684 www.urban-dwellers.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    Urban Dwellers Design Studio is a small architectural and design firm based in Johannesburg. We believe no project is to small or insignificant to benefit from good design.

    Our expertise range from small interior refurbishments and alterations to new medium to high density developments.

    We strive to offer design which heightens users state of being optimising ease of everyday dwelling within the hustle and bustle of the Johannesburg energy. 

      Add SEO element