Landscaping Pretoria
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Wapadrand
    • Landscaping Pretoria, Landscaping Pretoria Landscaping Pretoria Modern Garden Wood Amber/Gold
    Landscaping Pretoria, Landscaping Pretoria Landscaping Pretoria Modern Garden Bamboo Grey
    Landscaping Pretoria, Landscaping Pretoria Landscaping Pretoria Minimalist style garden Solid Wood Green
    Landscaping Pretoria

    Our exceptionally talented design and installation teams
    will create a harmonious garden suited to your home and lifestyle.  Landscaping Pretoria will transform your outdoor living area to create a seamless transition from inside to out.   Our landscapers are passionate, professional and committed to your garden needs.  After design we start with proper ground preparation and soil treatments to ensure that your lawn and garden stays healthy and beautiful.   Contact us today to get the garden of your dreams.

    Services
    • landscaping
    • garden design
    • Irrigation
    • decking
    Service areas
    Gauteng and Wapadrand
    Address
    814 Nave-ring Street
    0081 Wapadrand
    South Africa
    +27-829037743 www.landscapingpretoria.com
    Legal disclosure

