Irrigation Pretoria
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Pretoria
Reviews (10)
    At Irrigation
    Pretoria we strife to provide professionally installed and cost effective garden management systems.  Every irrigation system is designed around the unique features of your garden for optimal water distribution.  Our highly trained teams have access to the latest irrigation technology to ensure that every aspect of your property gets the right amount of water to keep your garden healthy and beautiful all year round.  We are one of the leading irrigation and landscaping specialists in Gauteng.  Contact us today to experience the peace of mind a professionally installed irrigation system provides.

    Services
    • Irrigation
    • landscaping
    • Landscaper
    • garden design
    • Watering Solutions
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    251 Albertus Street, Unit 18 Deo Gracia
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-829037743 www.irrigationpretoria.co.za
    Reviews

    Jessica Jones
    Thank you for my propper waterwise irrigation system and new lawn. It looks Amazing ! I highly recommend your services . Blessings .
    3 months ago
    Amy Viljoen
    Wow!! My existing system was leaking a lot! Irrigation Pretoria came to my property fixed the leak and turned my existing system into a more water wise and efficient system. I am so impressed with their knowledge and friendly service!
    about 3 years ago
    Chelsea McLeod
    What fantastic service I received from Irrigation Pretoria. They were so helpful, worked very quickly and neatly and even gave advise on my lawn. I will definitely recommend them to anyone who requires an irrigation system.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 10 reviews
