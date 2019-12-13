CS Design - Offering interior design solutions for residential, hospitality, retail and office spaces at competitive prices. Whether its a full turn key service or design only project, CS Design can take on projects across all of Southern Africa, UK and New York.

We make design affordable and help to realize our clients dreams.

CS Design offer a wide range of services, the aim is to look at each client individually, take the structure of their homes into consideration and apply latest trends and technology,offering them a wide choice of fabrics, furniture and wallpaper all at affordable rates.

Interior Design - Full turn key package, including consultations, mood-boards and presentation for the clients approval. Full project co-ordination. potential trade discounts where possible and sourcing of all finishes. We can help you formulate your ideas into reality by creating a 3D walk through of the proposed project.

Custom Furniture Design - Including bespoke pieces, up-cycling, sofas, soft furnishings, full bespoke kitchens, custom blinds, curtains and shutters. We source fabrics, finishing, furniture and all accessories from various suppliers to get comparative quotes of similar quality.

Renovations Co-ordination - Taking responsibility for full project from start to completion meaning we liaise and project plan with all contractors and suppliers. The design process is paramount for any renovation, in order for you to be sure of the final result and for contractors to all quote on the same design with the same specifications.

I love to teach and help people through this quite daunting process.

Carin Shardelow, founder and head designer, has always had an understated love and compassion for architecture and interior designs. The journey to CS Design began in 1985 in London, the city in which Carin first found a course in interior design, where she went onto learn and experience the industry putting her passion into a reality. A hop and skip over the pond to New York City, 1991, and CS Design was established. Now the studio is regarded as one of South Africa's most successful Interior Design firms .

What does the future hold for CS Designs?

Wonderful new commercial and residential projects all over South Africa as well as abroad. I like to travel and study architecture and interiors, all over the world. I love my career and i am just as passionate about my clients projects as they are.

Contact the studio for more information and take the first steps to begin your dream project. First meeting is free of charge within the Johannesburg and Pretoria area's.