Africa Pergola
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Mogale City
    We specialize in the design and installation of custom build wooden and corrugated steel pergola's. From gorgeous designs to personal touches, we can implement any design ensuring an outdoor living space in style.

    Different Types of Pergola's:

    * Traditional *

    *Open Top *

    * Gabled *

    *Arched *

    * Promenade *

    * Pitched *

    Call Us Now For A Free Quotation @ 081 572 0306

    Services
    pergolas
    Service areas
    Gauteng
    Address
    Nicholas Smit Ave
    1739 Mogale City
    South Africa
    +27-815720306 www.africapergola.co.za
