We specialize in the design and installation of custom build wooden and corrugated steel pergola's. From gorgeous designs to personal touches, we can implement any design ensuring an outdoor living space in style.

Different Types of Pergola's:

* Traditional *

*Open Top *

* Gabled *

*Arched *

* Promenade *

* Pitched *

Call Us Now For A Free Quotation @ 081 572 0306