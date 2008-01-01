Your browser is out-of-date.

Babett Frehrking Architect
Architects in Cape Town
Reviews (0)
Projects

    House Camps Bay
    House Camps Bay
    House Camps Bay
    House Camps Bay
    House Hout Bay
    House Hout Bay
    House Hout Bay
    House Hout Bay
    House Cape Town
    House Cape Town
    House Cape Town
    House Cape Town

    I am an architect, qualified in Germany, with more than 15 years of professional experience, living and working in Cape Town since 2004. My architectural practice was established in March 2008 with an office in Bo-Kaap, in the centre of Cape Town.
    My interest lies in creating appropriate and sustainable architecture, utilising green building practices and materials where and when applicable, in harmony with the client’s vision. I am passionate about thoroughly thought-through cost efficient design solutions, using a practical approach to each and every project challenge that I am engaged with.

    For larger projects I am working in an association with Mohammed Bassa Architectural Consulting. We are a European-South African architectural team working in association since 2008.

    I work across multiple disciplines ranging from residential alterations New Build Houses Apartments industrial and commercial developments etc. with commitment to excellence and service.
    Cape Town and wider surrounding areas
    P.O. Box 1299
    8000 Cape Town
    South Africa
    www.bfarchitect.com
    Dipl.–Ing. Architektur = equivalent to master in architecture,
    Registration as professional architect with South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP), Registration as architect in the Hessian Chamber of architects, Germany

