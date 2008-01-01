I am an architect, qualified in Germany, with more than 15 years of professional experience, living and working in Cape Town since 2004. My architectural practice was established in March 2008 with an office in Bo-Kaap, in the centre of Cape Town.

My interest lies in creating appropriate and sustainable architecture, utilising green building practices and materials where and when applicable, in harmony with the client’s vision. I am passionate about thoroughly thought-through cost efficient design solutions, using a practical approach to each and every project challenge that I am engaged with.

For larger projects I am working in an association with Mohammed Bassa Architectural Consulting. We are a European-South African architectural team working in association since 2008.