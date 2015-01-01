Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. is an architectural practice that was established in August 2015 with the main focus on residential architecture. Since 1996, the principal architect Gerhard Scheepers has gained experience in an extensive range of projects which covers residential, commercial, educational, hospitality, industrial buildings and offices.
- Services
- Architect
- Principal Agent
- Municipal Submission Plans
- As-built drawings
- Advice with building projects
- Additions & Alterations plans
- Service areas
- Houses
- Apartments
- Renovations
- Alterations
- Additions
- East London
- South Africa
- Address
-
18 Salvia Place, Vincent Heights
5247 East London, South Africa
South Africa
+27-832622882 www.architectsunbound.co.za