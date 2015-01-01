Your browser is out-of-date.

Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd.
Architects in East London, South Africa
    • House Van Aswegen, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Single family home Stone Multicolored
    House Van Aswegen, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Modern houses
    House Van Aswegen, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Modern houses
    +6
    House Van Aswegen
    Kidd's Beach Lifestyle Estate - Medical Centre & Clubhouse, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd.
    Kidd's Beach Lifestyle Estate - Medical Centre & Clubhouse, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd.
    Kidd's Beach Lifestyle Estate - Medical Centre & Clubhouse, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd.
    Kidd's Beach Lifestyle Estate - Medical Centre & Clubhouse
    2016#04 Day's End Guest House, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd.
    2016#04 Day's End Guest House, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd.
    2016#04 Day's End Guest House, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd.
    +1
    2016#04 Day's End Guest House
    2016#02 House Opperman, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Modern houses Bricks
    2016#02 House Opperman, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Modern houses Bricks
    2016#02 House Opperman, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Modern houses Bricks
    +1
    2016#02 House Opperman
    2015#01 Cottage - Kidd's Beach, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Minimalist house Stone
    2015#01 Cottage - Kidd's Beach, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Minimalist house Stone
    2015#01 Cottage - Kidd's Beach, Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. Living room
    +5
    2015#01 Cottage - Kidd's Beach

    Architects Unbound (Pty) Ltd. is an architectural practice that was established in August 2015 with the main focus on residential architecture. Since 1996, the principal architect Gerhard Scheepers has gained experience in an extensive range of projects which covers residential, commercial, educational, hospitality, industrial buildings and offices.

    Services
    • Architect
    • Principal Agent
    • Municipal Submission Plans
    • As-built drawings
    • Advice with building projects
    • Additions & Alterations plans
    Service areas
    • Houses
    • Apartments
    • Renovations
    • Alterations
    • Additions
    • East London
    • South Africa
    Address
    18 Salvia Place, Vincent Heights
    5247 East London, South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-832622882 www.architectsunbound.co.za
