Landscape Designs - Plans drawn for the site. Plant choice after considering all environmental factors like sun, shade, soil conditions and budget. Garden styles are created in keeping with the architecture of the building and the level of maintenance involved. Complete garden make overs and consultations (charged per hour on site) are services offered.
- Services
- Landscape Design contractor and Garden Consultations.
- Service areas
- East London
- Address
-
6 Claremont Road
5201 East London
South Africa
+27-826732083 www.helensparg.com