Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Helen Sparg Landscape Designer
Landscape Designers in East London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Bedser Residence, The Quarry, Selborne, East London., Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Minimalist style garden White
    Bedser Residence, The Quarry, Selborne, East London., Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Classic style garden White
    Bedser Residence, The Quarry, Selborne, East London., Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Helen Sparg Landscape Designer Classic style garden White
    +2
    Bedser Residence, The Quarry, Selborne, East London.

    Landscape Designs - Plans drawn for the site.  Plant choice after considering all environmental factors like sun, shade, soil conditions and budget.  Garden styles are created in keeping with the architecture of the building and the level of maintenance involved.  Complete garden make overs and consultations (charged per hour on site) are services offered.

    Services
    Landscape Design contractor and Garden Consultations.
    Service areas
    East London
    Address
    6 Claremont Road
    5201 East London
    South Africa
    +27-826732083 www.helensparg.com
      Add SEO element