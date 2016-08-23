Your browser is out-of-date.

A Fisher Fireplace and Gas Installations
Fireplaces in Johannesburg
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Double side combustion fireplace, A Fisher Fireplace and Gas Installations A Fisher Fireplace and Gas Installations
    Double side combustion fireplace
    Open Free standing fireplace , A Fisher Fireplace and Gas Installations A Fisher Fireplace and Gas Installations
    Open Free standing fireplace

    Small business based in Bosmont 

    Installation,Maintenance and Services of all free standing,built-in fireplace and gas appliances

    Extra:Welding of gas cages,steel works,pallisades, installation of all geysers ,electrical and plumbing services

    Services
    Service areas
    Gauteng and surrounding areas Johannesburg
    Address
    22 Blouberg street Bosmont
    2093 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-837531361
