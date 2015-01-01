Gottsmann Architects is a multidisciplinary architectural firm practicing in a variety of geographic regions. We specialise in the design & documentation of residential homes, commercial and multi-residential architectural developments.

The practice has evolved considerably over the years and has developed an extensive portfolio of challenging and interesting projects ranging from residential house designs to large scale urban design proposals. Our architectural portfolio boasts architectural projects throughout South Africa, as well as projects abroad. The Architectural firm is comprised of a dynamic group of talented individuals working collectively. We have a work dynamic where ideas and design principles are tested and finally fused together to generate progressive architectural design concepts, and ultimately realising these concepts into a built reality. Through this, we are able to provide a highly professional team to assist with any architectural projects. Gottsmann Architects thrives on the more challenging architectural projects. We hold ourselves to a high level of construction & technical resolution and innovative architectural solutions.