Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Greenpods
Home Builders in Cape Town
Overview 6Projects (6) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Custom built home - stunning must see., Greenpods Greenpods Kitchen
    Custom built home - stunning must see., Greenpods Greenpods Kitchen
    Custom built home - stunning must see., Greenpods Greenpods Scandinavian style bedroom
    +15
    Custom built home - stunning must see.
    In stock and for Sale - Charming modular house ready to go from our factory - local or export., Greenpods Greenpods
    In stock and for Sale - Charming modular house ready to go from our factory - local or export.
    R660 015 (2 bedroom & 1 bathroom) Modular modern house - available to the local and export market., Greenpods Greenpods
    R660 015 (2 bedroom & 1 bathroom) Modular modern house - available to the local and export market., Greenpods Greenpods
    R660 015 (2 bedroom & 1 bathroom) Modular modern house - available to the local and export market., Greenpods Greenpods Modern houses
    +2
    R660 015 (2 bedroom & 1 bathroom) Modular modern house - available to the local and export market.
    Greenpods model 18+ , Greenpods Greenpods Scandinavian style houses Wood Wood effect
    Greenpods model 18+ , Greenpods Greenpods Scandinavian style houses Solid Wood Wood effect
    Greenpods model 18+ , Greenpods Greenpods Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood Wood effect
    +8
    Greenpods model 18+
    Greenpods 18+ modular timber pod house., Greenpods Greenpods
    Greenpods 18+ modular timber pod house., Greenpods Greenpods
    Greenpods 18+ modular timber pod house., Greenpods Greenpods
    +8
    Greenpods 18+ modular timber pod house.
    50m2 Sugar Gum Cladded home with decking - work in progress., Greenpods Greenpods Scandinavian style bedroom White
    50m2 Sugar Gum Cladded home with decking - work in progress., Greenpods Greenpods Scandinavian style bedroom White
    50m2 Sugar Gum Cladded home with decking - work in progress., Greenpods Greenpods Kitchen White
    +7
    50m2 Sugar Gum Cladded home with decking - work in progress.

    Greenpods™ produce beautiful modular pod homes, turn key or wind and water tight. These can be stand-alone or a combination of pods. It's the perfect option for a starter home, granny cottage, modular school building, mobile classrooms, meeting rooms, security offices, therapy rooms, B&B, office, gym, art or writing studio, guest cottage or even A-frame wooden tents for game farms. It's a very quick, cost-effective way of creating an energy saving, low maintenance home. We have existing plans and a choice of finishes to meet your budget, our bedrooms, bathrooms and kitchens, come complete with fancy pants fittings and fixtures. Even the foundation is included in the price!

    Service areas
    Worlwide
    Address
    Ottery
    7805 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-761330349 www.greenpods.co.za
      Add SEO element