Being part of one of the biggest Flooring Manufactures in Europe and a leader in the Engineered Flooring Market, we have access to a huge amount of technology. Lalegno guarantee 10 years on flooring, and 5 years on workmanship.

We are on a path of excellence offering only the best core products the world has to offer, the highest decorative finishes available and backing that up with service you deserve. We strive to be the best in all we do from the smallest job to the million rand jobs.

Lalegno SA European standards delivered to you right here in South Africa