Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Window + Door Store Cape
Joiners in South Africa
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (7)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Supply of purpose made timber joinery as well as skirtings architraves and kick blocks.

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • WDSC , Window + Door Store Cape Window + Door Store Cape Classic windows & doors
    WDSC , Window + Door Store Cape Window + Door Store Cape Classic windows & doors
    WDSC , Window + Door Store Cape Window + Door Store Cape Modern windows & doors
    +8
    WDSC

    Window + Door Store Cape are suppliers of high quality, purpose made joinery products as well as various other timber products to the building industry. Our windows and doors are manufactured from selected kiln dried hardwood to ensure minimal twist and warp.
    Our joinery is currently based in Beaconvale Industria,  Parow, Cape Town. Being relatively new to the Cape Town market we have firmly established ourselves as a future leader in our field. The positive feedback received from our clients has been phenomenal. We focus on quality products and service excellence which  has helped us establish our positive reputation. Given the opportunity we would like to provide you with the same quality of service that we have provided to our clients. Please note that careful installation on site and  annual maintenance once installed  is vitally important to the performance and longevity of our products

    Service areas
    Western Cape South Africa
    Address
    26, 12th Street Elsies River Industrial
    7490 South Africa
    South Africa
    +27-219311428 www.wdsc.co.za

    Reviews

    Tatenda Mundawarara
    Perfect place to be
    5 months ago
    ROSS KELLY
    11 months ago
    Jared Stein
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
      Add SEO element