Window + Door Store Cape are suppliers of high quality, purpose made joinery products as well as various other timber products to the building industry. Our windows and doors are manufactured from selected kiln dried hardwood to ensure minimal twist and warp.

Our joinery is currently based in Beaconvale Industria, Parow, Cape Town. Being relatively new to the Cape Town market we have firmly established ourselves as a future leader in our field. The positive feedback received from our clients has been phenomenal. We focus on quality products and service excellence which has helped us establish our positive reputation. Given the opportunity we would like to provide you with the same quality of service that we have provided to our clients. Please note that careful installation on site and annual maintenance once installed is vitally important to the performance and longevity of our products