Fenster's double glazed aluminium windows and doors save you energy and the costs involved.

About Fenster Aluminium windows and doors.

Fenster Aluminium is one of the leading suppliers of high-quality double glazed aluminium windows, doors and façade systems, made from aluminium ensuring the highest durability in our climate conditions. Millions of Fenster Aluminium products are used all over the Southern hemisphere of Africa and meet the highest requirements of design, comfort, security and energy efficiency. Fenster Aluminium aims to provide customers with the highest quality bespoke and ready-made European-style aluminium doors and windows. Our commitment to product excellence is matched only by our commitment to exceptional customer service, which is supported by an informed, innovative and dedicated leadership team and staff. Fenster Aluminium holds itself to a high standard of professionalism and integrity, using its experience and knowledge to provide customers with market leading products that meet their unique requirements.