Fenster Aluminium (Pty) Ltd
Windows in Randburg
    • Fenster's double glazed aluminium windows and doors save you energy and the costs involved.

    About Fenster Aluminium windows and doors.

    Fenster Aluminium is one of the leading suppliers of high-quality double glazed aluminium windows, doors and façade systems, made from aluminium ensuring the highest durability in our climate conditions. Millions of Fenster Aluminium products are used all over the Southern hemisphere of Africa and meet the highest requirements of design, comfort, security and energy efficiency. Fenster Aluminium aims to provide customers with the highest quality bespoke and ready-made European-style aluminium doors and windows. Our commitment to product excellence is matched only by our commitment to exceptional customer service, which is supported by an informed, innovative and dedicated leadership team and staff. Fenster Aluminium holds itself to a high standard of professionalism and integrity, using its experience and knowledge to provide customers with market leading products that meet their unique requirements.

    Service areas
    Randburg
    Address
    Northlands Deco Park Unit A3, Avant-Garde Ave
    2162 Randburg
    South Africa
    +27-761543806 www.fenster.co.za

    Reviews

    Fortune Mbhenyani
    We only communicated on WhatsApp but the service was superb and I was given constant feedback on the progress of the door. I'll recommend the company to anyone looking for an extraordinary door at a reasonable price.
    7 months ago
    Varun Seth
    The glazing was of the upmost quality, was delivered and installed on time and perfectly. The after sales service was amazing too. Could not recommend them more wholeheartedly!
    about 2 years ago
    thomas gunther
    Amazing quality and service. The work was carried out to the same high standard as the German engineered product. I had the same windows installed in Germany some years ago and the work done by Fenster was on par if not better than the job they did in Germany.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
