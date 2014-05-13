We are a specialist roofing and timber building company based near East London, in the Eastern Cape of South Africa. We can assist with: roofing, timber homes, thatching, thatch roof conversions.





We are professional members of the Institute for Timber Construction (ITC-SA) and the South African Institute of Timber Builders (SAITB). We are also registered with the NHBRC, CIDB (GB 6) and the Thatchers Association of South Africa (TASA).