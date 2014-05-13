Your browser is out-of-date.

Bosazza Roofing &amp; Timber Homes
Roofers in Chintsa East
Reviews (0)
Services

  • Roofing
  • New roofs
  • Timber Homes
  • Timber Home Builder
  • Timber frame builder
  • Thatching
  • Thatch Lapa
  • Thatch Roofs
  • Thatch Maintenance
  • Thatch fire protection
  • Thatch roof conversions
  • Decking
  • Pergolas
  • Custom Carepntry

Projects

    • New Roofing Project - Olivewood Private Estate, Chintsa, Eastern Cape, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Hipped roof Aluminium/Zinc
    New Roofing Project - Olivewood Private Estate, Chintsa, Eastern Cape, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Hipped roof Aluminium/Zinc
    New Roofing Project - Olivewood Private Estate, Chintsa, Eastern Cape, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Modern houses
    +14
    New Roofing Project - Olivewood Private Estate, Chintsa, Eastern Cape
    Thatch Roof Conversion to Tiles, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Modern houses Tiles Black
    Thatch Roof Conversion to Tiles, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Modern houses Tiles Black
    Thatch Roof Conversion to Tiles, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Modern houses Tiles Black
    +2
    Thatch Roof Conversion to Tiles
    Traditional Thatched Home, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Colonial style house
    Traditional Thatched Home, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Colonial style house
    Traditional Thatched Home, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Colonial style house
    +3
    Traditional Thatched Home
    Thatch Roofs & Homes, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Rustic style house
    Thatch Roofs & Homes, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Rustic style house
    Thatch Roofs & Homes, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Rustic style house
    +2
    Thatch Roofs & Homes
    Thatch Lapa & Entertainment Areas, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Patios
    Thatch Lapa & Entertainment Areas, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Patios
    Thatch Lapa & Entertainment Areas, Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Bosazza Roofing & Timber Homes Pool
    +3
    Thatch Lapa & Entertainment Areas

    We are a specialist roofing and timber building company based near East London, in the Eastern Cape of South Africa. We can assist with: roofing, timber homes, thatching, thatch roof conversions.


    We are professional members of the Institute for Timber Construction (ITC-SA) and the South African Institute of Timber Builders (SAITB). We are also registered with the NHBRC, CIDB (GB 6) and the Thatchers Association of South Africa (TASA).

    Service areas
    Nationwide
    Company awards
    Gold Award for Roofing at the 2018 ITC-SA Timber Engineered Product Awards
    Address
    854 Chintsa Drive
    5275 Chintsa East
    South Africa
    +27-437385044 www.bosazzaroofing.co.za
